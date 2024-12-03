Firefighters rally in Lansing to raise awareness of shortages across Michigan

LANSING (WXYZ) — A rally on the Michigan State Capitol steps took place on Tuesday as part of a major battle to bring awareness to a shortage of firefighters in Michigan compared to other states.

It was an issue I covered on Monday, and on Tuesday, I was in Lansing to talk with firefighters about what's at stake and raise the voices of lawmakers on both sides.

From across Michigan, firefighters rallied for more staffing and backed a proposal they say can't wait.

“How much does this issue mean to you?" I asked Hazel Park Firefighter Anthony Galati.

"A lot. We’re short-staffed and all we’re asking for is for this legislation to let us have a conversation," he said.

"What do you feel is at stake?" I asked.

"Lives," he said.

United in their message, firefighters like Galati went to Lansing to push for a passage of a House bill to require staffing levels to be part of negotiations between communities and union leaders.

It's not something that's currently part of negotiations, and something supporters say can have a huge impact on response times and saving lives.

Just yesterday, my special report highlighted what we learned on a recent ride-along with firefighter paramedics in Warren.

There, the commissioner and union president raised awareness about the lack of applicants and why some parts of metro Detroit have struggled to meet the needs of those in danger when seconds count.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's report from Monday in the video below

'A very serious problem.' Officials work to combat MI's firefighter shortage

“We’ve have 3,500 firefighters here. Bill 4688 isn’t just about firefighters. It’s about residents and they deserve proper fire protection," Michigan Professional Firefighters Union President Matt Sahr said.

The bill brought by State Rep. Jim Haadsma of Battle Creek must be voted on by the end of the year or it will expire.

“You run into burning buildings and rush toward danger when others flee," State Sen. Kevin Hertel said.

According to the union, Michigan is lagging far behind other states with much stronger staffing levels.

According to the union, Michigan is lagging far behind other states with much stronger staffing levels. Michigan has about 50 full-time firefighters per 100,000 people, compared to Indiana and Ohio, which have 101 and 111 per 100,000.

I also asked State Sen. Jim Runestad why he believes a different solution is needed.

“I support firefighters but when it comes to micromanaging and telling an entity and unions what they can and can’t discuss that’s a bridge too far and should be done on the local level," Runestad said.

Supporters still are optimistic this can pass and be signed by the governor by the end of the year.