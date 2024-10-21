Firefighters rescue man from Detroit River overnight

DOWNTOWN DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Fire Department rescued a man from the Detroit River early Monday morning.

It happened earlier this morning near Riverside Park in Downtown Detroit.

The Detroit Fire Department responded to a call just after 3 a.m. of a man in the Detroit river. it was an all-hands-on-deck situation as DFD, the U.S. coast guard and the Detroit Police Department were all on scene.

Initially, it was thought that two people were in the water. but that's not the case.

​“We confirmed one civilian. That civilian was extricated from the water and transported to the hospital. I don’t have any names or any idea of how he got in the water. There was some fisherman down there. They heard him yelling and screaming in the water," said Detroit Fire Department Chief Samuel Vazquez.

I asked a deckhand at nearby J.W. Wescott the following: How often do you have situations where like there may be a body in the water or some sort of emergency like that?

“Sure, I guess it happens more than you would think," said J.C. Sharp. "I guess we’re about average for this year. It wouldn’t surprise me if we have one or two more before the season closes.”

Now if you remember just about a month ago,there was another rescue of a manhere trying to cross the cold choppy detroit river waters. He jumped in from the Ontario, Canada side and attempted to swim over..

​As for this current situation, right now, the man’s condition is unknown