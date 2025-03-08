Fish Fry Fridays officially kick off in metro Detroit; where you can head this season

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local churches and organizations have been preparing for Fish Fry Fridays for weeks, and the funds raised from these meals typically go to help area nonprofits, schools and other groups.

St. Andrew's Society of Detroit kicked off their annual fish fry event at the Kilgour Scottish Centre in Troy and saw record amounts of people.

WXYZ St. Andrew's Society of Detroit hosting their fish fry in Troy

“We open at 4:30 (p.m.) and we’ve had a line out the door the whole time," St. Andrew's Society of Detroit President Chris Mackenzie said. "We ran out of fish very early.”

For the local Christian and Catholic communities, it’s the start of Lent. However, it’s also a time for anyone in the community to enjoy spending time with family and friends at the dozens of locations in our area offering fish dinners.

All the money raised from the fish dinners at the Kilgour Scottish Centre goes to local charities. All the staff filling bellies are unpaid volunteers. They say they wouldn’t have it any other way.

Over at St. Anne Catholic Grade School and Church in Warren, parent and teacher volunteers run a well-oiled machine, offering both your typical sit-down dinners and drive-thru dinners as well.

WXYZ St. Anne Catholic Grade School and Church Friday Fish Fry

“Tonight has been very busy. We have not stopped since we got here. Four o’clock (in the afternoon) we start getting everything ready and orders came in at 4:30 (p.m.), and it has been steady," St. Anne Catholic Grade School and Church parent volunteer Brandy Rokicki said.

With students helping and the St. Anne Men’s Club spearheading the event, the church and school sold over 1,000 dinners on Friday alone, with the funds going right back to the school.

"It goes back to the Men’s Club, which helps fund projects for the school, making the school the best as it can possibly be for our kids," Rokicki said.

Fish Fry Fridays will continue until Good Friday, which is right before Easter.