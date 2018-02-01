Flags will be lowered to half-staff Friday in honor of slain DPD officer

(WXYZ) - Flags in Michigan and across the country will be lowered to half-staff Friday, Feb. 2 in honor of slain Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss, Jr.

The 25-year-old officer was shot in the line of duty Wednesday night while responding to a domestic violence complaint on Detroit’s east side. He died of his injuries Sunday, Jan. 28.

Doss served two years with the Detroit Police Department. He leaves behind a 9-month-old baby, and his father, Glenn Doss, Sr., is currently an active DPD officer.

A service in his honor will be held Friday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m. at Greater Grace Church, 23500 W. Seven Mile Road in Detroit.

Decharlos Brooks faces first-degree murder charges and murder of a peace officer.

