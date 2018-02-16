Funeral arrangements announced for Detroit Police Officer Darren Weathers

(WXYZ) - Funeral, viewing and vigil arrangements have been announced for Detroit Police Officer Darren Weathers.

Weathers died after a crash during a training exercise on Feb. 13.

The vigil will be held at DPD's second precinct at 13530 Lesure St. in Detroit on Saturday, Feb. 17, at 5 p.m.

The viewing will be held at Rosedale Park Baptist Church on 14179 Evergreen Road in Detroit. It will be held on Sunday, Feb. 18, from 5-8 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 19, from 2-8 p.m.

Weathers' funeral will be held at the Second Ebenezer Church at 14601 Dequindre in Detroit.

It will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The family hour will be at 10 a.m. and the service will be at 11 a.m.