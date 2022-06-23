Gas prices taking a toll on teen traveling for cancer treatment

(WXYZ) — From surging food prices at the grocery store to surging fuel prices at the pump Michiganders are feeling the pain.

Later today Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is set to meet with oil executives in hopes to lower the record-high gas prices.

President Biden is pushing for a three-month federal gas tax holiday.

According to AAA, a gallon of regular gas is $5.11 in Michigan right now. In metro Detroit, it's $5.21.

And with gas in Michigan hovering above the $5 mark, many families are struggling to fill up their tanks.

Just ask Keegan Sergent who is in the fight of her life battling cancer.

“I never really had to think about gas prices before until it really affected us," Sergent said.

Keegan lives in Fenton and was diagnosed with cancer in February.

Every day, she and her mom Elizabeth take an 80-mile round trip for chemo testing and radiation at Mott's Children's Hospital.

“Every single day, there’s hundreds of families that we see up in the infusion center that are going through the same thing that we are and are," Elizabeth said. "I know they’re feeling the same effects that we are with the gas prices.”

An emergency meeting is being held today in D.C. with the Biden administration and oil company executives who say they're being wrongly vilified.

The White House says they will press these big oil companies to lower their prices and help stop the pain at the pump.

Biden's proposed federal gas tax will also help drivers at the pump, but it needs Congress's approval and it's facing pushback from many Republicans. Even some Democrats are skeptical.

"I'm not a yes right now that's for sure," Senator Manchin said.

In the meantime, Keegan's family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for travel and treatment. Those who want to donate can click here.