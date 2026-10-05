Good Samaritan killed while trying to help crash victims on the Lodge Freeway

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A person who stopped to help people involved in a crash on the Lodge Freeway was struck and killed over the weekend, according to Michigan State Police.

Investigators say the incident began when two vehicles crashed on M-10, also known as the Lodge Freeway. The crash left one of the vehicles disabled and blocking the two left lanes of traffic.

A few minutes later, a passing driver pulled over on the right shoulder and got out of his vehicle to help those involved in the crash. Police say the man crossed the freeway and was assisting the crash victims when another driver approached the disabled vehicle.

You can watch Tiarra Braddock full report below:

Good samaritan killed while trying to help crash victims on the Lodge

According to Michigan State Police, the approaching driver swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the disabled vehicle but instead struck the Good Samaritan.

The person who was struck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michigan State Police said the driver who struck the Good Samaritan remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The tragedy has sparked concern among drivers who frequently travel the Lodge Freeway, saying the high speeds and heavy traffic make situations like this especially dangerous.

"It doesn't surprise me because the traffic is coming on the freeway and it's fast," said Terrell Arnold, who drives on the Lodge regularly.

Another driver, Foster Roberts, said he has seen similar situations before.

"Unfortunately, you see it happen every single day," Roberts said. "I remember when I was in school, I had a gentleman I actually went to school with who had to get a leg amputated because he did the same thing, a Good Samaritan helping somebody who broke down on the Lodge. People were speeding around and not paying attention."

The investigation remains ongoing.