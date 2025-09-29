Grand Blanc businesses unite to support church community after deadly attack

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local businesses in Grand Blanc are rallying to support the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township after a violent attack on Sunday, with donations and acts of kindness pouring in from across the community.

Five people, including a suspect, were killed after a shooting and fire at the church. Eight other people were injured after being shot. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation.

Great Harvest Bread Co. in Grand Blanc has emerged as a central hub for community support, donating 10% of sales through Sunday to the affected church. Owner Scott Sassack said the response has been immediate and overwhelming.

"I just put this out a half hour ago and there's already $100 in here," Sassack said about their additional donation bin.



VIDEO: Officials provide update on Monday following deadly church attack

The bakery, which has served as a community gathering place for 25 years, is working to keep up with demand as residents purchase baked goods to show their support. Sassack said the decision to help was automatic when tragedy struck their neighbors.

"It's just something that you have to formulate on the snap of a dime. We're collecting donations at the store for anybody that wants to get involved because the first thing I get is people reaching out to me saying how can I help. They want to drop off money, they want to drop off food or whatever," said Sassack, who is on the board at the Grand Blanc Chamber of Commerce.

The Grand Blanc Chamber of Commerce reports that calls have been flooding in from businesses across the area wanting to contribute. President Leigh LaForest said the community response has been remarkable.

"There was absolutely no question, no hesitation. People jumped right into action and to watch that unfold in less than 24 hours is nothing less than a miracle," LaForest said.

Other local businesses have joined the effort, including Parlor Donuts and Cupcakes and Kisses, which is donating a portion of proceeds to support the church community.

"It's just something we feel not obligated to do but like we want to, we want to help," said Brooke Boggs, who works at Cupcakes and Kisses.

Grand Blanc Florist is offering free roses to community members. Store Manager Libbie Conley says they typically have a name of the day and give a free flower to people with that name. It's now open to anyone in need.

"Just some kind of good deed that we could do somehow to help people feel better today because I think everybody felt really bad with the circumstances,” Conley said.

Chopper 7 video shows aftermath of deadly Grand Blanc Township church attack

The gesture has provided solace to residents like Sophia Lambert, who wasn't at church during the attack but is mourning alongside her family members who were present.

"It is hopefully going to help with the people that we know that were affected that we are going to see today," Lambert said. "It is nice to know that we might've been a small congregation, but a lot of people in the area care about what happened and it's very beneficial."

The Chamber of Commerce is working to establish a resource hub for people who want to continue helping the community during the recovery process.

"Moving forward, this is a way that we can be hopeful to a brighter future. I think this community will be even stronger now and it just shows that there is still good in the world," LaForest said.

