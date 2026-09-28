Grand Blanc community marks one year since church attack as new stake center breaks ground

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — One year after a devastating attack destroyed a Grand Blanc Township church and claimed four lives, community members are looking ahead with a renewed sense of hope.

Leaders, church members, mental health advocates and residents gathered Monday to break ground on a new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stake center, marking a significant step in the community's recovery from the September 2025 tragedy.

The ceremony comes exactly one year after authorities say 40-year-old Burton resident Thomas Sanford drove his pickup truck through the church's front entrance during Sunday services, opened fire with an assault rifle and then set the building on fire.

Watch Ryan Marshall's video report below:

Grand Blanc ARCC helps residents after last year's tragic church shooting

Four church members were killed and eight others were injured in the attack. The church, which served as a regional headquarters for several surrounding Latter-day Saints congregations, was destroyed. Federal investigators later classified the shooting as a targeted hate crime, citing Sanford's anti-Mormon beliefs.

As the community reflects on the painful anniversary, local leaders say healing remains an ongoing process.

"This is something that has never happened on this level for this community," said Gwendolyn Smith-Richardson, director of the Grand Blanc Advocacy, Recovery and Connection Center.

Previous coverage: Bodycam video shows heroic actions of first responders during Grand Blanc Twp. attack

Bodycam shows heroic actions of first responders during Grand Blanc Twp. attack

The center was established to provide long-term support for those affected by the attack, offering mental health services, trauma counseling and recovery resources for survivors, families and the broader community.

Smith-Richardson said the need for those services has not diminished with time.

"As life goes on, we have to consider that people will continue to need services. They will continue to need support. They will continue to need help," she said.

Previous coverage: Vigil and community reflection held after Grand Blanc Township church tragedy

Vigil and community reflection held after Grand Blanc Township church tragedy

The Grand Blanc ARCC is part of a resiliency initiative established through Genesee Health System. The resiliency center officially opened earlier this month and is designed to help individuals navigate the emotional and psychological effects of trauma.

Smith-Richardson said anniversaries of traumatic events can be especially difficult for survivors and community members.

"Some feelings may reoccur in their minds, in their bodies about the incident that happened that day," she said. "That's why we move forward with these wellness services and continue to provide that support for the members of the church and the members of the community."

Previous coverage: 'This was an evil act.' Police say all accounted for after deadly church attack in Grand Blanc Township

'This was an evil act.' Police say all accounted for after deadly church attack

Representatives from the ARCC attended Monday's groundbreaking ceremony in a show of solidarity and support.

"Much of that day, we're going to spend actually at the church grounds, helping to coordinate and provide support for those that'll be setting up for that event," Smith-Richardson said.

The new Grand Blanc stake center will be larger than the building destroyed in the attack. Church leaders expect construction to continue over the next year, with completion anticipated by late 2027.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints A courtesy rendering of the new stake center for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township.

For many in Grand Blanc Township, the groundbreaking represents more than the start of a construction project. It symbolizes resilience, healing and a commitment to rebuilding after one of the darkest days in the community's history.

While the scars of the attack remain, supporters say the new church and the resources now available through the resiliency center are helping ensure those affected continue to receive support as Grand Blanc moves forward together.

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This article was written with the assistance of artificial intelligence and edited by a 7 News Detroit journalist for accuracy and clarity.