Groundbreaking Monday for highway relocation project near Selfridge Air National Guard base

(WXYZ) — Officials will break ground on a highway relocation and reconstruction project near Selfridge Air National Guard Base Monday, part of the base's future mission requirements.

Watch below: What does Selfridge Air National Guard Base mean for the local area?

What does Selfridge Air National Guard Base mean for the local area.

The Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Macomb County and other local partners will be on hand for the groundbreaking.

According to officials, the project will relocate and reconstruct a portion of William P. Rosso Highway — between I-94 and Jefferson Ave. — on the north end of Selfridge.

The project will both support infrastructure improvements for Selfridge's future mission requirements and improve roadway safety and traffic flow.

Under the plan, the highway will be moved north and a roundabout will be added. The runway and airport apron will also be expanded at Selfridge.

Tetra Tech

Earlier this month, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a $152 million funding plan for Selfridge, securing the base's future.

In 2025, President Donald Trump announced that the base would get 21 new F-15EX fighter jets.