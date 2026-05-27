Community excited for opportunities presented by investment in Selfridge Air National Guard Base

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a $152 million funding plan for Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County Wednesday, securing the historic base's future and keeping its fighter missions intact.



Watch Evan Sery's video report:

Community excited for opportunities presented by investment in Selfridge

The investment preserves two flying missions at the base, one of which was at risk of being eliminated.

"It means everything, and I literally mean everything," said Daniel Kramer, Brigadier General Commander of the Michigan National Guard.

WXYZ-TV

Kramer said losing one of those missions would have had a direct impact on the surrounding community.

"When you think about Selfridge today, you have two flying missions in the international guard alone, we were in jeopardy of losing one of those missions, that cuts out a whole unit out of the organization, which the local population, they rely on those people to go to lunch, to live in the communities," Kramer said.

Local business owners near the base welcomed the news. Trenton Milne, owner of Deer Camp Coffee in Harrison Township, said the investment signals a strong future for the region.

"It seems everyone is super excited for what this can lead to in the future," Milne said.

WXYZ-TV

Milne, who bought the shop last year, said Selfridge's presence was a key factor in his decision.

"I was really excited for all the traffic in the community, Selfridge offered," Milne said.

He added the funding is a win beyond just the base itself.

"It's gonna be a super good thing for the community, for the base, for really anyone involved, all of Macomb County," Milne said.

Army veteran Larry Biringer, who lives near Selfridge, said he appreciates the state's commitment to keeping the mission alive.

"To see your tax dollars flying up there, it's pretty rewarding," Biringer said.

WXYZ-TV

Biringer said watching military aircraft over the base is a source of pride.

"You see America at work, it is exciting to see a jet go over, a tanker, or the A-10 warhog, it's something to see or be appreciated," Biringer said.

Major Amy Padesky, a KC-135 pilot at Selfridge, said she is looking forward to what the investment means for the base's fleet.

"It's incredible, it's exciting," Padesky said. "It's amazing just to be here for the first time on the runway, and then the new jets."

WXYZ-TV

Kramer said the funding reflects what can happen when a community unites around a shared goal.

"Proud of being a Michigander, and seeing when people come together after a common goal, and they secure that win, it just makes you feel proud," Kramer said.

