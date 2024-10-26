Halloween projections will be shown on Michigan Central Station

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you’re looking for something cool to do for Halloween, check out Michigan Central Station.

Halloween projections will be shown on the landmark building starting Friday night until Sunday and again on Halloween, which is this upcoming Thursday.

People of all ages came out to enjoy the Halloween projections on Friday.

The inside of the building will not be open.

You are able see the projections from the north and south sides of the building.

“Very cool. It’s really nice to see them utilize the space in front and let everybody enjoy it,” Lisa Kim of Detroit said.

Kim lives in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood and says she loves that the building has been renovated.

“I’ve been inside and I came to the opening event and I was blown away by the effort and the care they put into it,” Kim said.

After being abandoned for three decades, the building was reopened opened this summer. Ford Motor Company purchased the building and spearheaded it’s revitalization.

“I want the community to know that everyone is welcome here,” said Mya Robinson, director of events for Michigan Central.

Robinson says they plan to do more events like this in the future.

“I think just being able to give back the station to the community is the most important thing for us,” Robinson said. “Having the station here live and vibrant and seeing people walking through the park and trying to figure out what’s going on, I think that’s really, really exciting. It just means a lot to us and the team."

The people I spoke with Friday night say they can’t wait to come back to future events at Michigan Central.