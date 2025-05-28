Hamtramck city manager placed on leave, was walked out of heated council meeting

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Hamtramck city manager has been placed on paid administrative leave as allegations, investigations and tensions have caused controversy among city officials and residents.

Watch our breaking live report below:

Hamtramck city manager placed on paid administrative leave

City council voted Tuesday night to place City Manager Max Garbarino on leave. He was walked out of the meeting and his work computer and phone were taken.

The mayor will be the interim city manager.

Garbarino defended himself as he and Mayor Amer Ghalib had a heated discussion.

Last week, the city’s police chief and another officer were placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. There were talks of possibly reinstating the chief, but no decision was made.

Previous coverage: Hamtramck police chief placed on administrative leave amid investigation

Hamtramck police chief placed on administrative leave amid investigation

Details of alleged wrongdoing remain unclear. However, the FBI was at city hall last Friday, the mayor confirmed.

An emergency meeting was held last Friday centering around "volatility within city administration." City officials previously revealed that there are both civil and criminal allegations.



Previous coverage: Hamtramck emergency meeting concerning police chief ends without decision

Hamtramck emergency meeting concerning police chief ends without decision

Garbarino also said the city hired a third-party company to investigate, which he and the Ghalib disagreed on.

Both meetings Tuesday and last Friday were packed, with residents filling the room and an overflow area.

