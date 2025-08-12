Hamtramck council members charged with election fraud plead not guilty

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two Hamtramck city council members have been charged with election fraud for allegedly forging signatures on absentee ballots in the 2023 general election.

Councilmen Muhtasin Sadman and Mohammed Hassan appeared in court Tuesday, pleading not guilty to multiple felony charges, including forging signatures on absentee ballots and election law forgery.

Hamtramck City Council Website Hamtramck City Council members

The two officials, who won their council seats by slim majorities in 2023, remained silent during the court proceedings as their attorneys entered not guilty pleas on their behalf.

"It's like a slap in the face to the rest of the community," said Andrea Karpinski, a Hamtramck resident and former city councilwoman.

WXYZ Mohammed Hassan leaving the courtroom with his attorney

Karpinski, who resigned from the council in 2020, expressed disappointment with the current city leadership.

"It's frustrating. When I was on city council, it was pride, I felt pride to be a part of the community, be a leader in the community, and now it's kind of a joke," Karpinski said.

WXYZ-TV Muhtasin Sadman

During Tuesday's court appearance, 31st District Court Judge Alexis Krot set a personal bond for both men with conditions, which include surrendering their passports, not leaving the state and not contacting witnesses.

When approached for comment after the hearing, the councilmen declined to respond to questions about the allegations.

WXYZ Muhtasin Sadman avoiding media questions

"When we have actions like these or incidents like these then it undermines that faith in the system," said former Hamtramck mayor Karen Majewski.

The charges come amid broader turmoil in Hamtramck city government. Two other council members face accusations and an investigation from Michigan State Police of not residing in the city. Then the police chief was suspended by the city manager for allegedly violating department policy, and the city manager was subsequently suspended by the city council for that action.

Mayor Amer Ghalib provided a statement regarding the situation saying:

"I have always been advocating for free, fair and transparent elections. My integrity has been my strongest weapon of defense throughout my entire life and I’m committed to fight corruption and stand up for justice in my city or elsewhere.

There is no need to weaponize media, law enforcement and court system against the entire community just because a few people are suspected of committing some wrongdoings. Whoever committed any frauds should face consequences, but we want to ensure fair trail for everyone, and justice should prevail at the end."

The councilmen are scheduled to return to court next Thursday for their probable cause conferences. Despite the charges, they reportedly plan to attend the city council meeting Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

_________________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.