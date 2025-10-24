Hazel Park PD investigating five home break-ins, $10K in stolen appliances

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hazel Park police are investigating five break-ins at vacant homes citywide. Investigators said the burglaries occurred between Thursday, Oct. 16 and Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Thieves stole refrigerators, washers, dryers, a new air conditioner and a stove. Police said the value exceeds $10,000.

WXYZ

Investigators are asking anyone with surveillance footage or any information to come forward so they can catch the crooks.

Michael Grabke lives next to one of the targeted vacant homes on Chestnut Avenue.

“The neighborhood’s quiet. That’s why it’s kind of unusual to have something happen like this. Maybe it’s too quiet,” he said.

WXYZ

Grabke said it hasn’t been unusual to see work trucks in and out of the driveway as contractors fix up the home, so it can be rented out.

“My wife called me and she goes, ‘Hey, there’s police here,'" he recalled.

“’The house next door. All their appliances got stolen or taken out and they want to talk to you,’” Grabke continued.

WXYZ

Seth Smith lives two doors down from a home hit on Vance Avenue.

“People should not be going into other people’s houses, especially if you’re just going to go in and steal other people’s appliances or whatever it may be. It’s not yours to take," he told 7 News Detroit.

WXYZ

The three other properties are on Hazelwood, Harry and Hayes. Residents on Hayes said crooks broke into a newly built home for sale sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

“I feel like there’s probably occurrences like this in metro Detroit areas… ya know, big cities, and it’s bound to happen. So, I don’t know. I still feel pretty safe as long as proper precautions are taken,” Cora Wallen said.

WXYZ

7 News Detroit discovered three of the properties are managed by the same company. We reached out to all three property managers over the five impacted homes. It’s unclear at this time if there’s a deeper connection or how the thieves are choosing their targets, like using online ads.

“I told everybody, I go, ‘we better start locking our doors’ because usually, we don’t lock our doors. It’s a quiet neighborhood,” Grabke said.

“I wish our camera captured something. We haven’t asked the rest of the neighbors yet to see what they got on their camera. It’s unfortunate, but I hope it stops,” he said.

WXYZ

Anyone with surveillance footage or any information can call Hazel Park police at 248-542-6161.

