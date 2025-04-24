Ask Dr. Nandi: How much protection does one dose of the measles vaccine provide?

(WXYZ) — In today’s Health Alert, Michigan has a new case of measles. This time, it’s a 1-year-old boy who had one dose of the vaccine. He’s the second case in Ingham County and was exposed to the first case in the county - a 1-year-old girl who caught measles through travel. Since full protection requires two doses, I'm looking at much protection just one dose offers.

The MMR vaccine — that’s measles, mumps, and rubella —gives about 93% protection after the first dose. Kids usually get it between 12 and 15 months of age. The second dose is recommended between the ages 4 and 6, and that boosts protection to about 97%.

In this case, the boy had just one dose, but we don’t know when he received it. It takes about 2 to 3 weeks for the body to build protection after a shot. And, it’s important for parents to know about 5 to 20% of people don’t respond to it. That’s why the second dose is so important.

The good news is that even one dose can make a big difference. People are less likely to get really sick or develop complications. And that’s what we’re seeing here — the one-year-old boy just has mild symptoms. So even partial protection helped.

Does that first dose also help reduce how contagious someone might be? And what about kids who are too young to get that first shot — how can parents protect them?

Yes, even one dose can help. It lowers how much virus someone carries, which means they’re less likely to spread it.

As for babies who are too young to get their first shot, this is where community protection really matters. Everyone around them — parents, siblings, caregivers — should be vaccinated. That’s how we help protect our little ones.

Also, it’s best to try to avoid crowds and keep them away from people who are sick. It’s a good idea to clean and disinfect things often at home. And if you can, breastfeed — it gives babies special antibodies that help protect them.

Now, if you’re living in or traveling to an area with measles cases, talk to your doctor. In some cases, babies as young as 6 months can get an early dose. And if needed, a second dose can be given earlier too, as long as it’s at least 28 days after the first.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses. But the vaccine is safe and highly effective. That’s why my kids and my family are vaccinated. I highly recommend it as it provides lifelong immunity.

