Ingham County confirms 2nd measles case in 1-year-old boy, 8th in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — A second case of measles has been confirmed in Ingham County, health officials said. The patient is a 1-year-old boy who was exposed to the first case in the county that was confirmed earlier this month.

Officials with the Ingham County Health Department say they and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services were notified about the second case on April 22.

The first case, which involved a 1-year-old girl, was confirmed on April 15. That child was vaccinated for measles one day before going to an airport where the virus was present.

The child in the second case was vaccinated and had mild symptoms, the county said. Officials say the risk of spread in the community remains low “due to early isolation and limited exposure.”

The child’s family was contacted by health officials about potential exposure after the first case in the county and they monitored his symptoms. Symptoms appeared and the child was tested.

“We understand that news of another case may cause concern in our community,” Ingham County Medical Health Officer Dr. Nike Shoyinka said in a statement. “However, this child’s vaccination status helped lessen the severity of illness, and early isolation significantly reduced the risk of transmission. This case highlights the importance of timely vaccinations and swift public health response.”

County and state health officials say they will continue to investigate and contact people who may have been exposed.

Officials are encouraging parents to check their child’s immunization records to make sure they’re up to date.

The Frandor Lansing Urgent Care location has been listed as a potential exposure site. The urgent care’s address is 505 N. Clippert Street, Lansing, MI 48912.

The Ingham County Health Department released this information on measles:

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can lead to serious complications, especially in young children.



Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a characteristic rash. It is preventable through vaccination with the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine, which is given in two doses — the first between 12–15 months and the second between 4–6 years of age. Two doses provide 97% protection.

For more information on measles, visit Ingham County’s website, call their immunization clinic at 517-887-4316 or email immunization@ingham.org. The state’s website also has more information.

