Here's a list of snow emergencies & winter weather advisories with Sunday's winter storm hitting metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon on Sunday. According to 7 News Detroit Meterologist Hally Vogel, snow will become scattered this afternoon & evening as winds increase today. Arctic air returns has a grip on us through most of the week.

SUNDAY MORNING'S WEATHER FORECAST

Winter Weather Advisory

In accordance with the snow moving in, many metro Detroit cities have announced snow emergencies. Here is a list of those snow emergencies, in alphabetical order, along with the timing of it and an update from some cities on the road conditions.

If you need a place to go with the winter weather, here is a list of warming centers and shelters in the metro Detroit area.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Wayne County until noon EST. 2-4 inches of snow are expected, with possibly more in the thumb, for the following counties: Monroe, Wayne, Macomb, St. Clair, Sanilac, and Huron County. 1-3 inches is expected in Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Tuscola, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Lenawee County, with the advisory ending at noon.

Allen Park

The city's snow emergency has been extended to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Clawson

Snow emergency in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Dearborn

Winter weather advisory issued until 12 p.m. Sunday

Garden City

Snow emergency in effect starting at 11 p.m. Saturday night until further notice.

Hazel Park

Snow emergency in effect starting at 9 a.m. Sunday until further notice.

Plymouth

Per the city of Plymouth, "As of 8:00 a.m. all major streets in the city have been cleared and treated with a salt and brine solution and all major streets are clear and wet with some slush."

St. Clair

Snow emergency in effect from 6 a.m. Sunday morning to 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

Van Buren Township

Snow emergency in effect from Midnight Sunday for the next 48 hours.

Wyandotte

Snow emergency in effect from Saturday, Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. for next 48 hours.