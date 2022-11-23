Here's what you need to know before traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday

(WXYZ) — Thousands of travelers will be flying and driving through metro Detroit this week for the Thanksgiving holiday, so what do you need to know before heading out?

Here are some tips from the TSA and AAA.

For Flyers:



Pack smart by making sure there are no prohibited items in your carry-on luggage Empty your pockets prior to arriving at checkpoint. Place wallets, phones, keys, and coins from your pockets inside your carry-on bag instead of placing them in a bin. This will ensure personal items are not left behind. Know how to travel with special holiday foods and drinks. Remember, not all foods can be transported in carry-on luggage. If you can spread it, spill it, pump it or pour it and the quantity exceeds 3.4 ounces pack it in a checked bag. Use gift bags instead of wrapping paper. If a wrapped item alarms the security screening, a TSA officer may have to unwrap it.



For drivers:

If you're driving, expect some serious road congestion because according to AAA, more than 1.5 million drivers will be hitting the road this week to see loved ones.

So when are the best times and worst times to hit the road? According to AAA, the best time to get going is before 8 o'clock this morning or after 8 o'clock tonight.

If you're leaving on Thanksgiving day, try to head out the door before 11 a.m..

The worst times to hit the roads are between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, so if you do, you should prepare to practice patience.

Tomorrow between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. is another good time to avoid busy roads, and AA says because there's expected to be so much traffic, staying focused is going to be key to getting to your destination safely.

