Here's which roads are closed & a guide to transportation options for the 2024 Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit is preparing to host the 2024 Detroit Grand Prix, and with that comes several road closures next week.
Road closures will begin on Tuesday, May 28 to continue set up for the Grand Prix, which will kick off on Friday, May 31, and run through Sunday, June 2.
The city advises that traffic going to the Renaissance Center or to pre-arranged parking options should use I-375 to do so. Here is a list of road closures:
Road closures taking place Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, June 5
- Atwater from Riopelle to Hart Plaza
- Bates from Jefferson to Atwater
- EB Jefferson from M-10 to Rivard
- WB Jefferson from Rivard to Washington Blvd.
- Woodward from State to Jefferson
- Cadillac Square west of Bates
- Campus Martius
Road closures taking place Wednesday, May 29 through Monday, June 3
- Renaissance Drive West
- Franklin between Rivard and St. Antoine
- Rivard between Jefferson and Atwater
- Antoine between Jefferson and Atwater
Larned and Congress are expected to be open for that entire weekend.
Even with all the closures, there are still plenty of ways for attendees to get downtown, including:
- The QLine Park & Ride, costing $5 and allowing attendees to park at the Wayne State lot 12 (6005 Woodward) at the corner of Harper and Woodward before catching the train
- Transit Windsor will following it's current bus schedule, with additional buses on the weekend. Since there is no option to pre-book rides, passengers are encouraged to arrive at the Mariners church bus stop and then board the bus. On Sunday, June 2, the buses will begin running at 6 a.m. instead of the usual 8 a.m.
- Once you're downtown, the free Detroit People Mover is an option for getting around Downtown Detroit. You can exit the transit system at the Renaissance Center station, which puts you directly inside the venue footprint.
- There are a few locations outside the venue designated as ride-share, bus and limo drop-off locations: along Fort Street, between Washington and Shelby, between the 200 and 30- blocks of West Fort Street, and on Riopelle between Jefferson and Woodbridge.
- The Regional Transit Authority has launched a direct bus service, from Detroit Metro Airport to Downtown Detroit. Tickets for that areavailable here.