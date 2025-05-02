WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Wyandotte is planning to dig up a strip of land outside the Oakwood Cemetery to create 13 new parking spots, but some residents worry the project could disturb unmarked graves.

Mary Johna Wein, president of the Oakwood Cemetery, believes the area in question may contain human remains.

Historic Oakwood Cemetery in Wyandotte faces disruption for new parking spots

"If this was my family, I would be outraged," Wein said.

The parking spots would replace a small strip of grass between the cemetery and Ford Avenue, at the request of the Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency.

Wein told me Oakwood is one of the most historic landmarks in Wyandotte, serving as the final resting place for thousands of more bodies than are marked with headstones.

"I have no idea how many bodies are in this parcel. Overall in the cemetery, there's approximately 3,000 people, and a funeral home just told me there may be closer to 5,000 people," Wein said.

The cemetery has lived through widespread illnesses including the Spanish flu, yellow fever and typhoid.

"I don't like to mess with the dead. You know, when you die and you're buried, this is your final resting place," Wein said.

City Councilmember Rose Shuryan expressed concern about how potential remains would be handled.

"My concern is if they start digging and they find something that they do it the proper way and just make sure that we respect the people that came before us," Shuryan said.

Chris Calvin, another City Councilmember who voted to approve the project, acknowledged the need to balance progress with respect.

"We need to have that moving ahead... but let's respect the people that are there," Calvin said.

Wein secured city council approval for a ground-penetrating radar scan of the land before digging begins.

"Ground-penetrating radar will indicate whether there are any gravestones of casket material left," Wein said.

However, the technology does have its limitations.

"They will most likely find bones," Wein said, noting that the radar can't detect human remains that may be buried underneath.

I reached out to the mayor's office for comment, and they sent back a statement:

"Please allow me to provide some clarity regarding the Ford Avenue Parking Construction project. The City is currently undertaking pavement improvements along Ford Avenue, east of Biddle. As part of this work, the Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency, which is moving into a newly constructed facility near the Police and Court buildings, has requested additional off-street parking just north of Ford Avenue. This request was first presented to City Council in November of 2020, and Wayne Metro has agreed to fully fund the construction costs.



With recent development and the growth of services in that area, parking has become a growing concern for staff, residents, and visitors. The new parking area is being added to support these needs. It is important to note that the lot located directly in front of Oakwood Cemetery is privately owned and reserved for private use, and therefore cannot be relied upon to meet increased public demand.



The City is deeply committed to preserving the sanctity of Oakwood Cemetery. Before any construction begins, a thorough subsurface survey will be conducted to identify any marked or unmarked graves or underground anomalies. This will be done using specialized equipment, and if any signs of burials are detected, we will take the appropriate steps to protect those areas and stop work as needed. Respecting those who are laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery remains a top priority."

Wein acknowledges she can't stop the process now but is advocating for respectful handling of any remains discovered.

"If we go along with this process and everything is done respectfully, then they are at least put back into the cemetery and they can remain with their family," Wein said.