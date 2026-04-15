Developers and nonprofits are transforming vacant historic buildings and empty lots in Pontiac into new apartments to address a growing need for housing in the city.

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Historic Pontiac buildings are being transformed into new apartments

One project is breathing new life into the former Pontiac State Bank, a 15-story building dating back to the late 1920s. The structure in the heart of downtown Pontiac is now a high-end apartment complex called 28 North.

"One thing everybody thinks is downtown Pontiac is going to be difficult to do business in," Blackacre Management CEO Dalen Hanna said.

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But Hanna had a vision for the historic structure. The building was converted into 110 apartments starting at $1,200 a month, along with four penthouses, a gym, a lounge, and common areas. It also features a champagne room, with a ballroom and coffee shop coming soon.

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"The demand has been phenomenal. We have over 110 doors and over 300 people on the waitlist, and we’re starting to open the doors for move ins," Hanna said.

Pontiac Mayor Mike McGuinness, who took office in January, said expanding access to housing is one of his top priorities.

"Not only is it breathing new life into a historic structure and breathing renewed investment into our downtown, but it’s also addressing a strong need that we have for people that live here, for people who want to come home here, and people who want to choose Pontiac as their home for the first time," McGuinness said.

Another apartment complex is set to open this summer. Developers Ronita Coleman and her husband are transforming Casa Del Ray on 111 Oneida Street, a nationally registered historic building from 1929, into 54 apartments.

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"The major part is we have a shortage of housing, not just in the city of Pontiac but all over the country. So anything that can be restored and put people back in the position to have home should be first and foremost," Coleman said.

Beyond historic sites, new construction is underway on the city's northeast side. A five-story building known as Auburn Place will bring over 50 units to Pontiac next year. The project is led by Lighthouse, a nonprofit dedicated to alleviating poverty throughout the region.

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"The entire building is actually permanent supportive housing to help those who have a chronic health condition, who are disabled, or who have faced chronic homelessness," Lighthouse Chief Philanthropy Officer Mary Riegle said.

City leaders hope these combined efforts will continue to bring new energy and investment to Pontiac.

"As Mayor, I want to keep trying to deliver those wins on housing for our downtown, for the neighborhoods, for all sectors. I want to keep moving forward and picking up the pace," McGuinness said.

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