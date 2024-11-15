Howell Nature Center laying off staff, closing rehab clinic due to financial strain

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Howell Nature Center has been a staple of the community for decades, however, they've now had to close their esteemed Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic and have already begun to let go staff due to dire financial strain.

Howell Nature Center Senior Director of Wildlife and Education Laura Butler says that the center heavily relies on donations to operate and donations have significantly decreased. Because they are a nonprofit, they do not receive financial assistance from the city or state.

“I think as a place that relies heavily on donations, when the economy is difficult for people, we’re affected. But in my time here, this is the most dire the situation has been," Butler said.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic has had to stop taking in new animals due to the high cost of operations.

“It’s very heartbreaking because there are many animals that need our help," Butler said.

Chris Waters from Brighton has brought in multiple animals to the rehabilitation clinic throughout the years and felt so strongly about the work they do that she now volunteers there a few days a week.

She says the staff and volunteers are heartbroken that the center has had to cut back operations.

“I’m terribly worried about it. It’s a great facility," Waters said.

Last September, a 12-year-old from Northville died after a tree fell on him during a school trip at the center. Butler says the incident has caused schools and families to pull out of planned trips, leaving a major revenue hole in the center's budget.

“Most of our revenue comes from our camp programs that happen over the summer and then we also get some revenue from school groups that come out. We have seen less school groups come out this fall, so that has affected us," she said. “It’s been devastating for the entire community, our hearts are broken and they go out to the family and everyone affected of course. It’s just a horrible tragedy.”

The nature center hopes that people find it in their hearts to continue attending and donating, so they can hit their $100,000 goal by the end of the year to restart programs and reopen the rehabilitation center.

“There’s a small admission fee. That helps if people come," Waters said. "I would be shocked if we can’t save this place, if we can’t come together as a community and save this place.”

The nature center is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for children and free for children 2 years old and younger. There are also membership packages.

You can help the center by donating or by attending their community events likeBreakfast with Santa or Winter at Hogwarts.