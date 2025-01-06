Human remains found by construction workers outside Detroit home, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Human remains were found outside a home on Detroit’s west side on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police said they were called to the scene on Woodingham Drive near Curtis Street shortly before 1 p.m.

The remains were found by construction workers near the rear of a vacant home they were working at, police said.

Hear more from Detroit Police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes in the video player below:

Detroit police speak after human remains found on city's west side

While they were working to renovate the home, construction workers noticed damage including peeling to the garage. They then found the remains and called police.

When police arrived to the scene, officers found the remains wrapped and partially buried. Since part of the body was exposed, police on scene were able to determine that the remains are human.

It’s unclear at this time who the remains belong to, but police believe the person was small in stature. The person's age and gender were not immediately determined.

The department’s homicide and missing person’s units are investigating along with the FBI.

Police were working to exhume the remains, so that they can identify the person and any suspects.

Police said someone owns the home and hired the construction workers. It’s unknown at this time if the homeowner has any connection to the remains.

7 News Detroit will provide more information as we learn more.

