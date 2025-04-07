I-94 near Nine Mile in Macomb County shut down after Sterling Heights police chase & crash

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Westbound I-94 near Nine Mile in Macomb County was shut down early Monday morning for a crash that followed a Sterling Heights police chase.

The driver being chased was ejected from their vehicle after crashing while attempting to flee Sterling Heights police in a chase. The driver was seriously injured, according to Michigan State Police.

Authorities tell us the chase started around 4:30 a.m., near Metro Parkway between Ryan and Dequindre. The driver eventually onto the freeway on-ramp when they lost control, jumped the curb, and traveled down the grass, through the trees, and onto westbound I-94.

We're working to learn more about why the chase started in the first place, but for now, the highway is closed as police clean up the wreckage and investigate the incident.

This crash may affect your morning commute: traffic reporter Ali Hoxie suggests exiting on WB I-696 and southbound Gratiot to Eastbound 8 Mile and Verner.