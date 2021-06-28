I-94 remains closed from Detroit to Dearborn due to flooding

(WXYZ) — I-94 remains closed for Monday morning's commute due to the major flooding that occurred over the weekend.

The main highway is closed from I-75 to Greenfield, a several miles stretch that could have a serious impact on many drivers' morning commute.

MDOT is urging drivers to avoid the freeway and take southbound I-75 to M-39/Southfield Freeway back to I-94, or soutbhound M-39 to northbound I-75 and back to I-94.

If you're heading to the airport, you can also take I-275 to Eureka.

Once the water subsides, they will have to take out the abandoned cars and trucks.

Michigan State Police say if your car is abandoned on the freeway, you can call the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 for assistance in locating your vehicle, but you may want to call your insurance company first as they may take care of it for you.