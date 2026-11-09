DETROIT (WXYZ) — Another luxury hospitality space is coming to downtown Detroit. The JW Marriott Detroit Water Square, which the company is touting as Detroit’s first true luxury convention hotel, is set to open in late February 2027 along the Detroit River. It will be the first Detroit hotel ever connected to Huntington Place.

Visit Detroit representatives told me that given JW Marriott Detroit Water Square's scale, caliber and connection to Huntington Place, it is expected that the property will serve as an economic catalyst for the entire area and generate over $100 million in new spending annually.

Watch Alicia Smith's video report below:

Inside the JW Marriott Detroit Water Square opening in February 2027 along the Detroit River

“The JW Marriott Detroit Water Square represents an important next chapter in the evolution of Detroit’s meetings and conventions landscape. Its addition strengthens the connection between Huntington Place, downtown hotels and the broader convention center district," said Claude Molinari, president and CEO of Visit Detroit.

The 600-room property is expected to significantly increase Detroit's hotel room availability, boosting the city and state's appeal for large conventions and other major events.

JW Marriott

"As Detroit continues to invest in its hospitality infrastructure, developments like this expand our ability to attract larger meetings, welcome more visitors and compete for major conventions and sporting events like the NFL Draft and Final Four. Just as importantly, they reflect the confidence and momentum behind Detroit’s continued growth as a premier meetings and events destination," Molinari added.

I got an exclusive, one-on-one tour of the construction with Scott Stinebaugh, the director of sales and marketing for the project. Work began in April of 2024 on the more than 450,000-square-foot development, which stands 25 stories tall and sits steps from the riverwalk.

A river theme throughout

Water inspires the design inside and out. A stream of cove lighting flows overhead from the lobby to the terraces facing the Detroit River and Canada.

“Because of its relationship to the water, you’re going to see all kinds of things that mimic the water,” Stinebaugh said. “This architectural lighting feature goes from end to end – from the front entrance all the way back to the water.”

Connected to Huntington Place

A key component is a skybridge over 2nd Avenue that will directly connect convention-goers to Huntington Place, making this the first hotel ever connected to the convention center since it opened in the 1960s.

This new hotel will help elevate Huntington Place to the connected, convention-style hotels present in Chicago, Minneapolis, Columbus, Indianapolis, Cleveland and other cities, Visit Detroit representatives told me.

Meeting space, dining and rooms

The property features more than 50,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including two separate ballrooms, each with a private waterfront terrace overlooking the Detroit River.

“To come here for a milestone celebration, we think is going to be fantastic,” Stinebaugh said.

There will be four dining concepts, including a Joe Muer Seafood and Chops.

A sophisticated lobby bar with a sweeping outdoor terrace is also expected to attract visitors. Stinebaugh said the terrace will have seating, plants and heaters to keep guests comfortable on chilly days.

Spa by JW

The 11,000-square-foot Spa by JW will include nine waterfront treatment rooms, a 50-foot indoor lap pool and a contrast therapy area. Guests can take in the city skyline while chilling in the cold plunge, then warm up in the steam room or a traditional hot rocks sauna.

Already in demand

Stinebaugh said the hotel is already fully booked for the first weekend of April for the Men’s NCAA Final Four Tournament.

He said 70 events are also scheduled over the next few years, including 12 weddings next year alone.

Visit Detroit announced in April of 2026 that a second convention center hotel will also be connected to Huntington Place. It will be located at the block surrounding Cass, Fort, Congress and Washington.

Visit Detroit representatives say site preparation is expected to begin in early 2027 with a projected opening at the end of 2029.