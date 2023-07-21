'It was apocalyptic': Davison community cleaning up after massive hailstorm

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sarah Hester was at her home in Davison when Thursday's hailstorm started.

She told us, "I starting thinking, oh my gosh, the second coming. It was that freaky."

Hester said that by her, the powerful storm started around 2:30 p.m. She quickly ran outside to protect her ducks who she was worried would be hurt by the size and speed at which the huge pieces of hail were falling.

"It was like abusive. It was apocalyptic," Hester said. "It was literally like someone was in the sky and chucking them down because the pressure that was coming down was just… I couldn’t believe it."

Videos and pictures show how massive the hail was. At its largest, it was about the size of a softball.

Photo gallery: Severe storms hit metro Detroit

The hail came down quick, hitting almost every car on the lot at the Todd Wenzel Buick GMC dealership.

Less than 2 miles down the road from the dealership, Pam Reynolds watched the hail fall down in the parking lot of her business, Davison Holistic.

"I’ve never seen hail that big," Reynolds said.

Describing the cars in her parking lot she said, "The back window was completely blown out. There was a Camaro on the far end, that window was blown out and the front window was all cracked."

Reynolds told us she had to cancel her business' evening event due to the damage left behind. She said customers messaged her saying they couldn't leave their houses either.

The Genessee County 911 Commumications Center listed 52 active incidents around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Related:



The silver lining of this powerful storm cloud? As far as we know, no person was injured.

"Vehicles are destroyed but you know, it could be worse," Hester said.