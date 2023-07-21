Trees and infrastructure take a beating after storm in Grosse Pointe Farms

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Grosse Pointe Farms dealt with their shares of weather damage Thursday night. Trees and the infrastructure took a beating especially.

Police were quick to secure the area near Moross Road and Kercheval Avenue.

A big tree limb came down. Crews were focused on untangling tree branches from power lines.

"It's just the average Michigan storm, not too much wind but a lot of rain," said Richard Sudney, who lives on Moross.

Sudney said the only thing out of the ordinary during this storm was the massive boom he heard down the block.

"The thunder was relatively close, and I thought it was near the house," said Sudney.

Other neighbors near the corner of Ridge Road and Moross Road described the same thing.

Sudney says he took his dog for a walk after the storm passed and was pretty shocked at what he saw.

"Looked both ways and saw that there was no way out. There was a tree down toward the west end and then at the east end, another tree down," Sudney said. "So, we were trapped."

Sudney and his neighbors are unfortunately located right on Moross. One tree limb was down by Kercheval and another by Ridge.

However, the people we talked to in the area said they didn't lose power, not even for a second.

"I am quite surprised, but I imagine that when the utility company comes by to most likely replace the pole, I'll probably be losing power for the next couple hours," Sudney said.

Police and fire officials say the Pier Park Community Center lost power and advised people to check on their boats.

There's been no word on when the power will be back on.

