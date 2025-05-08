'It’s pretty scary': Student describes moments after shooting on Thurston high school bus

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — After a student was shot on board a South Redford School District school bus Wednesday afternoon at Thurston High School, students who were there recount the terrifying moments of confusion and fear.

Redford Township police confirmed that a student was shot Wednesday. School officials sent a letter to parents saying the student was shot in the hand and is expected to be OK after receiving medical treatment.

The school bus was packed Wednesday around 2:45 p.m. as students were headed home for the day. Before the bus could even leave school grounds, junior Gavin C. says he heard a loud pop.

WXYZ Gavin C. was on the school bus at the time of the shooting

“I was just sitting on the bus and then boom. I chalked it up to someone dropped their Chromebook or something, but then they started screaming the F-word," the 16-year-old student said. “I look down, his hand is just bleeding.”

Gavin says students and the driver sat in confusion for a moment as the injured student ran off the bus. The source of the loud noise wasn't clear until the group looked outside.

“When he got off the bus, I look out the window, I look at his hand, there’s a hole in his hand," Gavin said. “When the person that got shot got off the bus, they went inside of the school somewhere and maybe like 10 minutes later, he came out on the stretcher.”

WXYZ Scene at Thurston High School Wednesday

No other students or staff were injured. The two students who are allegedly involved are currently under investigation in connection with the incident. However, worried parents who received word of the shooting from their children didn't know what to think as they raced to the school.

“I was just scared. I know he said he was OK, but I don’t know what’s happening. Is there a situation?" Gavin's mom Denise Wimbley said. "I don’t want that call. No parent does.”

Wimbley said her biggest concern lies with the fact that a weapon was on school grounds for an unknown amount of time.

WXYZ Denise Wimbley

"Anything could’ve happened, not just on the bus. This is not a situation where we were on our way to school. Clearly, he’s had it," Wimbley said.

The district has canceled classes and after-school activities for the high school on Thursday to let students process and heal. The district adds that additional support services will be made available for students and staff in the days ahead.

Wimbley said her son will not be attending school for the rest of the week as concern grows over school safety.

“It’s pretty scary. I mean, I may not be scared right now, but to think that it could happen to somebody else or even me, it’s crazy," Gavin said.

The Redford Township Police Department is reminding all gun owners to ensure that their weapons are securely locked up and inaccessible to those that should not handle them.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Ryan Eddings at reddings@redfordpd.org or 313-387-2575.