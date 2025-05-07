'It’s sickening': Thief steals from Roseville nonprofit helping homeless veterans

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A thief was caught on camera stealing items intended for veterans from a Roseville nonprofit and thrift store Sunday.

Vets Returning Home is a nonprofit that was established by Sandy Bower in 2018. The organization helps veterans reclaim their independence by helping them find jobs and giving them a place to live. Their shelter has seen 4,000 people come through since their inception.

Veterans Thrift Store near 12 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue was born out of the establishment of the nonprofit.

WXYZ Veternas Thrift Store in Roseville

“So instead of having all the donations flood into one spot, (Sandy) decided to open up the thrift store to make it available to the public," the general manager of Veterans Thrift Store Anthony Mancino said. "Our overall goal is obviously to help the veterans.”

Some veterans who stay at the shelter also work at the thrift store including Raymond Hendrickson, who served in the Navy from 2007 to 2012.

“There’s several people I know down at the house that if it wasn’t for this organization, for the house, then they would not be with us today," Hendrickson said.

WXYZ Vets Returning Home shelter

The thrift store is a place people can donate to and veterans can shop at for a discounted rate. However last Sunday, the organization experienced a brazen round of thefts.

Surveillance video shows a woman walking into the store, perusing around. She then made her way to the public back room where the restroom is. While there, she found an employee's purse that she took with a smile.

That purse contained the employee's social security card, money for her six children and more.

“Why would somebody want to hurt an organization that literally does nothing but help?" Hendrickson asked.

The thief then changed her clothing and made her way down to the nonprofit's shelter, where she got into the main office undetected.

“She took the veterans' Bridge Cards, the bus passes, their... cash and the keys to our offices and to our building actually and all the trucks outside of this building," Mancino said. "It’s sickening really. We do nothing but try to help these vets and just to try to take from them is bad.”

Vets Returning Home Suspect photo

The organization says if the individual fell on hard times and just needed a little help, they would've assisted her. But now, they're dealing with the theft and loss of goods.

“It’s food out of the veterans' mouths and that’s irreplaceable," Mancino added.

Roseville police are investigating. If you recognize the individual, give police a call.

Meanwhile, if you'd like to help the nonprofit, you can visit and shop at their thrift store located at 29523 Gratiot Avenue. All of the profits from the thrift store go back to the shelter.

