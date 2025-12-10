Judge orders psychiatric evaluation for man accused of trying to kidnap 2 kids in Macomb County

(WXYZ) — A Macomb County judge ordered an independent psychiatric evaluation for a man accused of attempting to kidnap two children in separate incidents after his defense team entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report:

Mental health battle amid kidnap case

Judge Matthew Sabaugh ordered 24-year-old Endi Bala to undergo the evaluation during Wednesday's hearing at Macomb County Circuit Court. Family members of the victims, who say they have been demanding a second evaluation for months, packed the courtroom and expressed their frustration.

"I'm pleased that the judge heard our battle cry," Alecia Swejkoski said after the court session ended.

Related Story: Teen recalls encounter with attempted kidnapping suspect

‘I started flailing.' Teen recalls encounter with attempted kidnapping suspect

The case stems from October 2024 incidents in which Bala allegedly tried to kidnap two girls in separate communities. In the first incident in Clinton Township, prosecutors say Bala targeted a 15-year-old walking near her home. Days later in Sterling Heights, police say Bala attempted to abduct a 7-year-old while running over Swejkoski's 8-year-old son as Swejkoski tried to stop the abduction.

"Not alleged. She was in his car and almost got away. He was going to take her had I not fought like hell to get her out of that car and had people not stopped and blocked his car," Swejkoski said.

Good Samaritan Scott Van Luven, who helped stop the Sterling Heights incident, was also present in court.

Extended interview: 'I just couldn't believe it.' Man helps thwart kidnapping attempt

EXTENDED INTERVIEW: 'I just couldn't believe it.' Man helps thwart kidnapping attempt

"I'm having a tough time. I mean, I go by that park every day, twice a day, back and forth to work, and I can see everything happening all over again," Van Luven said.

The 15-year-old's grandmother, Lori Demars, and the 7-year-old's mother, Coryne Childers, also attended the hearing.

When asked what justice looks like, Demars said if Bala is mentally insane, "Justice to me is, then plead guilty. So it's on your record."

"Keep him locked up the rest of his life. I mean, my daughter, she has to, you know, her innocence was stolen. She has to deal with that every day," Childers said.

Swejkoski expressed frustration with the legal process, saying she feels exhausted and "like I'm on trial."

Related story: Family recounts terror when man grabbed 7-year-old in Sterling Heights

Family recounts terror when man grabbed 7-year-old in Sterling Heights

The family members say they have repeatedly contacted the prosecutor's office requesting a second evaluation for Bala and case updates. Prosecutor Pete Lucido addressed their concerns directly.

"If they found that he was culpable, we would have been setting trial dates and having witnesses go forward. But because he's not culpable, according to the expert, I can't go against my own expert and prepare to go to trial on a case when my rules of professional responsibility and my ethics rules as a prosecutor tell me I can't," Lucido said.

Lucido added that anyone can contact his office, stating he has not received calls from anyone involved in this case.

The independent mental health evaluation is expected to be completed within 90 days. Bala is scheduled to return to court on March 20.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

