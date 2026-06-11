MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — We're on verdict watch this morning; in just a few hours, a jury will resume deliberations in the manslaughter trial of an ex-Warren police officer.

In just a few hours, a jury will resume deliberations. Prosecutors say James Burke was on duty in 2024, when his patrol car hit an SUV at roughly 115 miles per hour. The crash killed life-long friends Cedric Hayden Jr. and Dejuan Pettis.

Watch Ryan Marshall's report from the 6 a.m. show below

Jury deliberations continue this morning in manslaughter trial for ex-Warren cop

Once we get word of a verdict, we will be streaming from the courthouse at the link below.

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Each side posed a compelling case. The prosecution argued that Officer Burke's actions were reckless and not an accident, while the defense argued that one of the victims, Hayden, shouldn't have been on the road driving.

The prosecution rested their earlier this week and began closing arguments yesterday. They maintain that Burke drove recklessly without an emergency situation and without lights and sirens.

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“To Cedric Hayden Jr, it's just another car on the road, right? On a road that the speed limit is only 40 MPH. He's not expecting a car to come roaring down the road at 115 miles an hour. He would if he had some lights on," argued Cory Newman, the Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Macomb County.

The defense rested their case just yesterday after former Officer Burke declined to testify. Burke's defense attorney maintains that his client was not reckless in actively pursuing a stolen vehicle, per department guidelines. The defense also maintained through expert witness testimony that Hayden was drunk at the time of the crash and subsequently at fault.

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“Who Is breaking the law on the road at 5 am? I'd argue to you it's the person that's driving a vehicle suspended, 0.198 blood alcohol level, making an illegal improper turn with no blinker in front of an officer that's attempting to do his job," said defense attorney Marc Curtis.

Judge Jennifer Faunce gave the jury final instructions before deliberating behind closed doors. Those deliberations continue later this morning, and we could have a verdict as soon as today.

Watch our previous coverage of this trial

Closing arguments begin in trial of former Warren officer accused of killing two men

Officers testify about deadly 2024 crash in Warren officer James Burke manslaughter trial

New testimony in ex-officer's manslaughter trial