'Just really, really tragic.' 2 kids injured in drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two children were shot in a drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side on Thursday morning, police say.

Detroit police say they were notified of the shooting around 6:20 a.m. at a home in the 7000 block of Arcola Avenue.

VIDEO: DPD Assistant Chief Eric Ewing speaks after two kids hospitalized in drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side

Police say that two black pick-up trucks pulled up to the home and opened fire before driving away.

Two kids — an 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl — were both struck. One child was shot in the arm, while the other was shot in the foot. Police say both children are stable, with their injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

"Just really, really tragic, senseless act happened in this block," said Eric Ewing, assistant chief with the Detroit Police Department. "We need to come together in this city...any time any child or any person gets shot in the city of Detroit, it's one too many individuals."

Police are searching for two suspects in connection to this incident; anyone with information is asked to call the 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1100, or 1-800-Speak-Up if you would like to remain anonymous.