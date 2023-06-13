'Just return the bus.' Police, bus owner looking for teens who stole school bus in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for a group of teens who allegedly stole a school bus and took it on a joy ride. The stolen bus is still missing and the owner of the transportation company EllaMin'OP is asking the teens to bring the bus back.

According to the owner, the teens took the bus after an employee dropped the bus off at Brock and Young Saturday night. That employee accidentally left the keys inside.

"The schools don't want to hear, the parents don't want to hear that someone stole the bus. They just trying to figure out why their children's bus is not at the bus stop on time," owner Darrell Beaver said.

With Beaver's reputation on the line, he took to Instagram.

"I contacted the driver and he told me exactly where he left it and it wasn't there so I started doing research asking if anyone saw the bus and no one seen the bus," Beaver said. "I start receiving inboxes basically saying, um it is some kids that are joy riding my bus. And when I did the research, I actually seen them on my bus on their Instagram page."

Beaver says he saw a video of the group joyriding and having a good time. Some were even dancing on top of the bus.

"I was a kid before, I understand they were just having fun. Just return the bus. Just return the bus and be careful because it is not a toy," Beaver said.

In addition to his transportation business, Beaver also mentors the younger generation trying to better themselves. He says he would be willing to help them get on a better path.

"I go to juvenile detention and I dj for them when they turn 18 years old. I actually help them get their license, help them actually start a career with CDL training, so most definitely, I don't want them to be locked up behind this so just change," he said.

DPD's commercial auto theft task force is investigating the incident. If you've seen the bus or know anyone who may have been a part of the joy ride you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1800-SPEAK-UP.