Labor Day festivals, Wu-Tang Clan and Nas coming to metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Labor Day traditions return to metro Detroit this weekend. From music to festivals — including Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats — there is something for everyone to do.

If you like problem solving, there is a 5K scavenger hunt coming to Detroit.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D this weekend:

Detroit Jazz Festival



Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon to 11:30 p.m. and Monday noon to 8:30 p.m.

Hart Plaza at 660 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Detroit's history of jazz music will be celebrated during what organizers say is the world's largest free jazz festival. More than 60 performances are on the lineup, including rising stars and jazz legends.

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals



Friday 7:10 p.m., Saturday 6:10 p.m. and Sunday 1:40 p.m.

Comerica Park at 2100 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Tigers are home this weekend, taking on the Royals. Attendees can enjoy Irish heritage and fireworks Friday night, Craft Beer Night Saturday and Chevy Sunday Kids Day, with metal lunch boxes being given away.

Michigan State Fair



Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi

The Michigan State Fair returns for its 10th year of festivities during the five-day event. To commemorate 10 years, there will be new attractions and accommodations for guests such as rides and increased enhanced parking options. The first 100 families will receive a limited edition tote bag each day.

Mystery N Mayhem 5K



Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grand Circus Park at 101-157 Witherell Street in Detroit

A mystery solving scavenger hunt is coming to the city of Detroit. The team-based event covers a 3.1-mile radius and has 10 stops along the way. At each stop, participants will solve a solve a riddle, do a dare and get clues on a smartphone or tablet. Those attending are encouraged to wear their Mystery N Mayhem 5K shirt or team costumes.

Romeo Peach Festival



Thursday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to midnight and Sunday 7:30 a.m. to midnight and Monday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Romeo Lions Field House and Grounds at 269 E Washington Street in Romeo

The Romeo Peach Festival is celebrating 91 years. The peach-based event will feature parades, carnival rides, craft shows, food and more. Families can view the full list of events on the festival's website to see what they'd like to attend.

Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats



Friday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Monday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Downtown Royal Oak

The downtown Royal Oak festival is celebrating its 25th year. There will be more the 50 restaurants and food trucks, more than 200 musical acts on nine different stages, an art show with more than 150 artists, silent disco, a Zumbathon and more. Children on the autism spectrum can also enjoy a free one-day pass to the event with private access.

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas



Saturday at 8 p.m.

Pine Knob Music Theatre at at 33 Bob Seger Drive in Clarkston

The “NY State of Mind Tour” with hip-hop icons Wu-Tang Clan and Nas is coming to metro Detroit. Rapper Busta Rhymes will join them as a special guest.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.

Related:

