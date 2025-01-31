Lainey Wilson will play her first show at Pine Knob this September

Award-winning country artist Lainey Wilson will perform his first show at Pine Knob this September, 313 Presents announced today.

The concert is part of her "Whirlwind World Tour" that is named after her most recent album, "Whirlwind."

The show will feature Muscadine Bloodline and Lauren Watkins, and take place on Friday, Sept. 26.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m., and Citi cardmembers can purchase presale tickets early starting on Feb. 4.

Related: Here are the concerts coming to Pine Knob in 2025

Related: Here are the concerts & comedy shows coming to Little Caesars Arena in 2025

