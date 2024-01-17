Lions fan gets tattoo forecasting the team as Super Bowl champions

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — 7 Action News recently put a call out on social media for people to send us photos of their Detroit Lions tattoos.

Rochester Hills resident Alex Chepeska sent in his Lions tattoo that is on his arm.

It has the Lions logo on top of the Vince Lombardi Trophy with the words “Super Bowl Champs 2024.”

“Halfway through the season, I kind of fell in love with Dan Campbell and the whole organization and what he’s turned it into after a lifetime of heartbreak," Chepeska said.

Chepeska got his Lions tattoo back in August.

“It’s been an exciting year,” Chepeska added. “I’ve been to away games, three home games now — it’s been a lot of fun.”

Gallery: Detroit Lions fans show off their tattoos

Chepeska even got to witness the Lions beat Matthew Stafford last Sunday during the first round of the NFL playoff games.

“It almost felt like destiny to beat him back here where he’d spent so many years of him not being able to do this, and we got to get it back,” Chepeska said. “It was an emotional win.”

You can’t forget about the tattoo artists who make the Lions fans’ wishes come true.

Lisa Hurt works at Elite Ink in Warren. She says she is eager to do a Lions tattoo on someone and is even willing to get one herself.

“The Detroit Lions after having been joked about… for so long, to have something to celebrate about, I’m on board with people wanting Lions tattoos,” Hurt said.

Hurt has this message to the Lions fans who may be on the fence about getting a tattoo.

“If they’re hesitant, don’t do it. It’s going on you forever. If you’re going to be particular, if you're going to take your time making a decision on something, let it be a tattoo.”

As for Chepeska, he is certain about one thing.

“Super Bowl Champs 2024,” Chepeska said.