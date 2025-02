DETROIT (WXYZ) — Hundreds of schools in metro Detroit will be closed on Thursday as a winter storm is expected to hit the area.

Check out the full list of closings and delays here.

A winter storm warning is in effect for some counties in Southeast Michigan while advisories are in effect for others.

Snow as well as sleet, freezing rain and ice pose threats for the area. Several cities and townships declared snow emergencies.

Another snow system is expected to hit metro Detroit on Saturday.