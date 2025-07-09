Livonia police crack down on golf cart drivers using public streets, residents oppose

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Livonia police have begun enforcing regulations against golf cart use on public streets, issuing $100 fines to violators in a move that has surprised and frustrated many local residents.

The police department recently posted a public service announcement on Facebook reminding residents that golf carts are not permitted on public streets in the city.

"I honestly think they have nothing better to do. There are better things for them to be doing," Nick Copperstone said.

For many residents in Livonia neighborhoods, golf carts have become a convenient and economical way to travel short distances.

"I just like to drive around the neighborhood. I grew up in this neighborhood just a couple blocks away," Thomas Crowley said.

Residents claim they've been using golf carts for years without any issues until this recent enforcement effort.

"I've gone opposite direction of police officers and they've waved at me and smiled. I've never had a problem," Crowley said.

The crackdown is citywide, but police identified community pools, like the one in Castle Gardens Park, as hot spots for golf cart drivers.

"This thing only goes 18 to 20 miles an hour. I'm not drag racing down the street by any means," Copperstone said.

Some residents expressed frustration about the enforcement priorities.

"I thought it was ridiculous. They should do more with the crotch rockets that go up and down the expressway and the freeways fast, zipping in and out of traffic," Donna Strauch said.

According to Michigan law, golf carts are legal to drive on public roads, but only in communities with populations under 30,000 people that have passed specific ordinances allowing their use. Additionally, golf carts can only be operated on streets with speed limits under 30 mph.

"Just leave us alone, man. We're not hurting anybody. We're like neighborhood watch. We all know each other, and we aren't harming anybody or anything," Crowley said.

Livonia police confirmed they plan to continue enforcing golf cart regulations, while residents hope for policy changes.

"I wish Livonia would become more of a golf cart community," Copperstone said.

