Local advocates working to help domestic violence victims during the holidays

For many, the holidays mean joy and togetherness, but for survivors of domestic violence, it can be a time of fear and isolation.

Local advocates say help is out there, and they're working to make sure no one faces it alone.

You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799 7233, text "START" to 88788 or chat on their website

"I used to walk on eggshells every single day, constantly questioning my every move, but today I live in peace and freedom," Stephanie Hands, a survivor of domestic violence, told me.

For Stephanie, the holiday season once brought anxiety and uncertainty, but through a strong support system, she said she was blessed to be able to rebuild her life.

"Through countless conversations with Jojo and others within my community, I finally found the courage to leave," she said.

JoJo is JoJo Dries, the founder of the domestic violence nonprofit On the Wings of Angels. She said while the holiday season leaves many people looking forward to spending time with family, they also see an increase in calls for help.

"A lot of people that abuse the victims, they are also alcoholics or they drink a lot or they take other substances and alcohol and substance abuse; that all increases during the holidays and when you're on those elements, you're going to be more abusive your true self really comes out during those moments," Dries said.

Isolation, substance abuse and financial strain are all contributing factors to an increase in domestic assaults during the holidays. Dries said the need for help grows fast.

"Right now, we're getting 10 to 20 applications a week. During the holidays, that's going to increase to about 30 to 40 applications a week. It's not just us, it's every other nonprofit in this space," Dries said.

As the shelters fill up, local businesses are stepping up to help through support and donations. LaFontaine Nissan in Troy is one of them.

"We have had customers who have spent money here at LaFontaine and they've told their story and we just want to make a difference and help people's lives who have been victims of domestic violence," Brandon Harris, the operations manager at the dealership, said.

"Now I'm beyond grateful to experience true freedom in my business marriage, and most importantly, in creating a safe space for my son because peace, safety, and freedom were not always my reality, but by grace they are now," Stephanie said.

