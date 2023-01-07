Watch Now
Body of Detroit barber found, according to family

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The body of David Woodger, a Detroit barber reported missing back in July, has been found, 2 members of his family confirmed to 7 Action News. He was 46 years old.

Police told us Woodger, a husband and father, was seen July 20th, leaving the shop with a friend some time that night. They also said he was reportedly last seen at his home at 5:30 a.m. the following morning.

We spoke with Woodger's family back in September. He had been cutting hair for more than 20 years, and owned D Wood’s Barbershop on East 7 Mile near Mound.

“He is well-known throughout the community for love," his sister, Nefertiti Morris, told us back in July.

