Detroit Man exonerated, awarded $10 million for wrongful murder conviction

Tonight, a man wrongfully convicted for murder is speaking out after a federal jury reached a verdict,awarding him a historic, $10 million verdict in Detroit.

Alexandre Ansari had always maintained his innocence, in a 2013 murder case.

“I didn’t think it was real when it first happened and it took a minute before reality came and hit me.” Alexandre said.

He was 27 years old when he says his life was turned upside down. He says a former DPD detective hid evidence from prosecutors, resulting in a conviction and him serving 6.5 years of a life without parole sentence.

“I had to feel like this is where I’m at. Now, I have to sit here and live this life.” he says.

His attorney Wolf Mueller tells us the shooting that killed a 15 year old girl, and wounded her older sister and boyfriend, was actually tied to a drug cartel leader.

During his lockup, Ansari says he became depressed and even attempted suicide. He also lost his beloved grandmother.

“I was just hurt that I couldn’t at least pick up the phone and talk to her. She gave me everything I needed in life," Alexandre said.

“This detective protected himself and his family from retaliation by a Mexican drug cartel, by framing Alex and hiding the drug boss was behind the killing," Mueller added.

It was the work of the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office Conviction Integrity Unit, and its director Valerie Newman that led to the exoneration. Mueller has also represented Ansari in the trial that has now returned a 10 million dollar verdict.

“The jury understood Alex was innocent and his right to a fair trial and due process was were robbed by this detective.” Mueller said.

Mueller also tells us “The law department offered 50K on a case of this magnitude. The law department needs to readjust how they evaluate cases.”

We also reached out to the law department which represents the detective for comment. They tell us they intend to review options carefully, but almost certainly will appeal the verdict.