Ex-Mevldinale Lt. to be sentenced after assault, misconduct in office conviction

(WXYZ) — Matthew Furman, the Melvindale police lieutenant who lost his job following assault charges, was found guilty by a jury of misconduct in office—a five-year felony—and assault and battery—a misdemeanor—stemming from a July 2024 tasing incident.

Furman is set to be sentenced on Friday in the case.

Watch Ross Jones' video report:

Ex-cop Furman guilty of misconduct in office, assault and battery

Furman was acquitted by the jury in a separate tasing in May of 2024. The jury deliberated for nearly three hours last month before reaching its verdict.

Watch the verdict read in court in the video player below:

Listen to the verdict: Jury finds Furman guilty of misconduct in office, assault and battery; acquitted in other case

"There’s a new day in Melvindale," said Chief Chris Egan, who was hired last year after Furman was charged and fired him in February. "We do have new leadership and new standards and quite honestly, it shocked the conscience of a lot of police officers besides the public."

Furman faced charges of felonious assault, assault and battery and misconduct in office stemming from two separate police stops where he used his Taser. The incidents were first revealed by 7 News Detroit in 2025.

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Melvindale Lt. stopped her over an expired tab, then tased her in front of her children

Chief Egan and Assistant Chief Daryl Campbell attended much of the testimony during Furman's trial, and were there when the verdict was read.

"I think what you saw on the videos hurt the profession," Campbell said, "and what we have today with the jury’s decision is closure. And this helps our profession."

The first case—of which Furman was acquitted—involved Alica Cook, a mother who was sitting in a parked car outside her daughters’ school in April of 2024 while waiting for cheerleading practice to begin. Furman noticed her expired tabs and approached Cook while she was sitting in the car, on the phone with her mother.

After refusing to supply her driver’s license or step out of the vehicle, Furman opened the door of her car and reached inside to grab the keys. Later, he would use his Taser on Cook twice, prompting her to scream and eventually get out of the vehicle.

Furman said his use of the Taser followed the force continuum and did not violate Melvindale police policy.

After the verdict, Furman's attorney Dennis Whittie said his client has picked up farming, which he plans to be his new profession, since he was fired. He awaits sentencing on May 29th.

"I don’t know if this is a lesson-learned type thing," Whittie said, "but I think it’s a chapter closed and a finality to law enforcement and I think it’s a good transition for him."

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In the second case—where Furman was convicted of a felony and misdemeanor—the lieutenant used his Taser to repeatedly drive stun Drakkar Williams in July of 2024. He stopped Williams for driving around traffic barricades and later learned he was driving on a suspended license and his vehicle was uninsured. When asked for his name by Furman, Williams provided a fake one.

Furman said his use of the Taser was proper and within policy because Williams did not immediately comply with his commands to leave the vehicle, or put his hands behind his back.

The former lieutenant testified Wednesday in his own defense—the only witness called by his attorney—and told jurors that routine traffic stops can turn dangerous on a dime.

Related Story: Furman takes stand, defends force: 'People in handcuffs can still do bad things.'

Furman takes stand, defends force: 'People in handcuffs can still do bad things.'

“I would say 99.9% of traffic stops go smoothly without incident,” Furman said. “But I’ve been involved in chases, I’ve had my patrol car rammed, I’ve been punched, kicked, bitten, spit on, stomped, beaten. I was dragged down the road a couple hundred feet by a car.”

The verdict resolves two of the charged cases against the former officer. Furman was also facing charges stemming from a 2021 police pursuit in Dearborn. On Thursday, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Furman pleaded no contest to an assault and battery charge in that case.

Melvindale’s mayor Nicole Shkira—a longtime defender of Furman—declined to comment after the verdict was read.

For the city, this has been a surreal week. Just one floor below in the same courthouse, the trial of the man accused of killing Melvindale Officer Mohamad Said was happening at the same time.

Thursday's verdict closes one painful chapter in the city’s history, while another waits to be finished.

Assistant Chief Campbell called the last several days in court "a real tug on our emotional strings."

“It’s difficult when you sit through a case involving an officer who was killed, whether you knew him or not—I actually did know him—and then to come up and deal with an officer that hurt the citizens of Melvindale,” Campbell said.

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.

