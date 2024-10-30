Lawyer, police official on 'Jamo' gun fallout: ‘Average Detroiter would have been arrested’

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Twenty-four hours after news broke of the near-arrest of Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, a local criminal defense attorney and Detroit police commissioner say that "the average Detroiter would have been arrested" had they been in Williams’ shoes.

The star wide receiver came into contact with police after midnight on Oct. 8 when officers pulled over a vehicle being driven by Williams' brother near the corner of Conner Street and Jefferson Avenue. The vehicle was stopped, police say, for speeding.

When questioned by an officer, Williams’ brother disclosed that there were two guns in the car: the first laid in the back seat while the second, according to police, was under Williams’ seat.

Officers found that the gun in the backseat was registered to Williams' brother, who had a concealed pistol license, or CPL.

RELATED: Detroit police investigate why Lions WR Jameson Williams avoided arrest after gun found in car

Detroit police investigating why Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams avoided arrest after gun found in car

While the gun under Williams’ seat was registered to him, he did not possess a CPL. An officer handcuffed Williams and planned to arrest him, but after a sergeant was notified that Williams was in custody, a decision was made to release him and return his gun.

“I’m pulled over, I have a gun underneath my seat, I don’t have a license, I’m getting charged,” criminal defense attorney Anjali Prasad said. “In fact, I’m going to jail that night.”

Prasad defends citizens charged with carrying a concealed weapon, and she used to prosecute them. For 15 years, she worked for the Philadelphia District Attorney, then spent four years at the U.S. Attorney’s office in Detroit.

“In Michigan, you need a (concealed pistol license). You need a license to carry a concealed pistol," she said. “And I’ve got to tell you, it’s not that hard to get.”

VIDEO: Dan Campbell on Jameson Williams incident: 'He’s going to learn from this'

Dan Campbell on Jameson Williams incident: He’s going to learn from this'

Obtaining a CPL requires an applicant to go through training in gun safety along with a background check. Prasad says it’s a simple but important process.

“What happens if there’s a car accident and it gets hostile? What happens if there’s road rage?” Prasad asked. “I think the idea is: citizens, show us you’re responsible… because then, we can feel a little better as a state that you’re driving around with your gun.”



See the interaction between the officer, Williams and Williams' brother in the video below

Video shows interaction between Detroit police officer & Lions WR Jameson Williams

Willams’ attorney Todd Flood says he believes the pistol license belonging to Williams’ brother would apply to the wide receiver’s gun as well and therefore, it was legal for Williams to have the gun in the car.

Detroit Police Commissioner Ricardo Moore helps oversee the department and says he’s pleased the department launched an internal investigation into the stop.

“The average Detroiter would have been arrested,” Moore said. “Detroit police officers arrest people with guns every day. They do fine work. This situation is different.”



See video below where the officer detains and speaks to Williams

Video shows Detroit police officer detain Jameson Williams

Late last week, the Detroit Police Department submitted a warrant request to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

At an unrelated press conference Wednesday, prosecutor Kym Worthy and police chief James White were both asked about the case.

“We’ve just received that warrant request. We have to take a look at it and treat as we do any other case in as far as looking at it and seeing if we can charge,” Worthy said. “And if we can charge, what we can charge. We just don’t know at this point.”

Watch more reaction about Williams' arrest in the video below:

More reaction to Jameson WIlliams incident with DPD

White said the matter was being investigated by internal affairs, and withheld further comment.

7 News Detroit has learned that as DPD conducts its internal investigation into the stop, officials asked for and received Williams' gun as part of their review.

The NFL released a statement Wednesday saying the Lions notified the league about the Williams incident and will have no further comment.

Contact 7 Investigator Ross Jones at ross.jones@wxyz.com or at (248) 827-9466.