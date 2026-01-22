DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced late Thursday that her office will not charge a Detroit police commissioner over a 2021 gun case that had been previously dismissed because the firearm in the case has been destroyed.

Watch Ross Jones' video report:

Worthy won't charge DPD commissioner in 2021 gun case; firearm was destroyed

The prosecutor had asked that a warrant be resubmitted in the case involving Darious Morris after questions were raised by a 7 News Detroit investigation that revealed the new commissioner’s criminal history.

"The case was re-submitted on January 20, 2026. During the warrant review it was confirmed that the weapon in the case was destroyed by the Detroit Police Department in 2024. Due to the lack of this key piece of evidence," said spokeswoman Maria Miller, "the warrant request has been denied."

DPD says that weapons from cases without evidentiary value are routinely shipped to Michigan State Police, where they are ultimately destroyed.

Related Story: Embattled Detroit commissioner says he's staying put as arrest video emerges

Embattled Detroit Commissioner says he's staying put as arrest video emerges

Because the case against Morris was dismissed in 2021 when officers involved in the arrest did not show up to court, the weapon was likely not seen as necessary to preserve.

Attorneys for Morris celebrated the decision not to charge their client, and said they're eager for him to return to serving the community.

Last Friday, Morris said he was resigning because of the negative reaction from the public to our reporting. But by Monday, his attorneys at the Not Guilty Law group said Morris would be going nowhere.

Related Video: Not Guilty Law firm holds press conference on Detroit police commissioner's decision not to resign

Web Extra: Not Guilty Law firm holds press conference on Detroit police commissioner's decision not to resign

“We just wanted to make sure that there is no doubt about what we’re saying,” attorney Mohammad Azeem said in a press conference on Monday. “And what we’re saying is — no matter what was said previously— right now, he’s not resigning.”

Last week, Morris defended himself from revelations that he threatened to shoot a Warren cop in 2023 after pulling up to a traffic stop he had nothing to do with.

Morris apologized for his actions, telling Channel 7’s Ross Jones that he was upset and wasn’t carrying a gun.

Morris also told Channel 7 that he was a changed man from his felony convictions more than a decade back, stemming from mortgage fraud allegations.

Related Story: New Detroit police commissioner spent time in prison, threatened to shoot Warren cop