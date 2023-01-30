Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy resigns following death investigation of Pontiac mother and kids

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WXYZ) — An Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy who had been in contact with a Pontiac mother and two children who froze to death has resigned.

A spokesperson with the department confirmed Sunday evening that the deputy resigned after the investigation into the death and his communication with the family was completed on Jan. 22.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard told media about the investigation more than a week ago, saying the deputy's performance was under review. In a press release, he provided a timeline, detailing multiple attempts made by deputies to help 35-year-old Monica Latrice Cannady.

“I wanted a deeper dive that would potentially find ways to prevent such a tragedy in the future,” Bouchard said 11 days ago. “I ordered a complete review of all calls, radio traffic, a canvas of the neighborhood and any potential interactions with Monica Latrice Cannady and her children.”

Sheriff Bouchard said that multiple contacts and repeated attempts to assist the woman and children were made on Friday, Jan. 13. Cannady refused help multiple times. Deputies also met with Cannady’s aunt as she sought advice on how to commit Cannady to a mental health treatment facility.

After meeting Cannady's aunt, deputies attempted to conduct a welfare check at Cannady’s apartment, but no one answered the door. There was also no indication that anyone was inside the apartment.

No calls or contact with the Sheriff's Office were made until two days later, when Cannady's 10-year-old daughter knocked on the door of a nearby home and reported her mother and siblings were dead in a nearby field.

