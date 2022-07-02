Oakland County Sheriff's rolls out Operation Dry Water across the county

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The 4th of July holiday weekend is in full swing and it's no secret Michiganders love to take their boats and enjoy the state's many lakes.

And that’s where Oakland County’s Sheriff's Office marine division comes in.

They’ve rolled out a national campaign to reduce water-related accidents and fatalities.

Last year, the three-day Operation Dry Water resulted in 328,000 stops by law enforcement across the country, of which, 600 were arrested for boating under the influence.

7 Action News Reporter, Faraz Javed was at Cass Lake to see how the deputies are making the water a fun and safe environment for all.

Eddie Watson was there ready to set sail with his family for the first time.

"The game plan is getting out, tubing, having a good time with the kids and making some memories," said Watson about his July 4 holiday plans.

When as asked about safety preparation, Eddie said, "life vests, in fact, we went out and got some new life vests yesterday."

While an avid boater, Forest Moore says, life jackets and no drinking and driving are a priority for today.

When asked if he was concerned about other boaters on the lake who may get drunk and do something they shouldn’t be doing, Forest replied, "I mean it's always a concern, but Oakland County does a great job. As you can see, they are ramping up the force."

Over 40 deputies have been deployed across the county, enforcing Operation Dry Water, an awareness campaign to reduce alcohol and drug-related accidents on the water.

Oakland County Sheriff's marine division Sergeant Brian Burwell says, the mission is simple. Every boat that goes out, comes back safe.

"We look for reckless behavior. We are looking for people who are impaired on the water. We are looking for safety violations," said Sgt. Burwell.

The goal, Sgt. Burwell says, is not to arrest or disrupt the holiday mood.

"Just like on the road, common sense applies. You have to know the laws of the lake and know the directions of travel. And be aware of your surroundings. Life jackets are always critical. Life jackets don’t work if you don’t wear them," Sgt. Burwell said.

Within minutes of the force being deployed, violations started popping up.

One boat was stopped for an expired registration. As a result, a safety inspection was conducted and they were let go with a warning.

Another was pulled over for riding in a clockwise direction, when the lake's rule is to go anticlockwise.

Also, one jet skier was also made to slow down.

"I was going too fast. I was too close to the shore," said Peter Robu, the speeding jet skier.

After being educated on water safety, Robu and his passengers were allowed back on the water.

But, Sgt. Burwell says, the real danger kicks in when people drink irresponsibly.

"The sun is beating down on you. You got the heat. You got the emotion. People are out here all day and they are dehydrated. They are drinking more and they don’t realize alcohol is affecting them," said Sgt. Burwell said about the dangers of drinking while boating.

However, for the most part, people were respecting the law and making the most of the holiday.

Meanwhile, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is offering free boater safety courses both online and in-person, to register head over to https://www.oakgov.com/sheriff/Community%20Services/courses/Pages/Boater-Safety-Tips.aspx.

