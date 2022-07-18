Local nonprofit giving away $20K in free gas on Monday afternoon

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local nonprofit is giving away $20,000 in free gas on Monday at a gas station in Oak Park.

The giveaway comes as gas prices continue to fall in metro Detroit. The first 500 cars will be able to get $40 worth of free gas starting at 2 p.m.

It's happening at the Shell Gas Station on 8 Mile and Coolidge in Oak Park, and it's because one man is on a mission to bring smiles to peoples' faces and relief to their wallets.

"i just wanted to give the people good news," Adell Kimbrough from Prophetic World Group said.

Kimbrough and his non-profit raised about $20,000 in two months for free fuel. Cars will get the fuel until the $20,000 is spent.

"It's overwhelming. I don't really think words can conceptualize what I feel inward. I just feel joy and its just a blessing to be a blessing to others," Kimbrough said.

According to AAA, drivers are still paying an average of $69 to fill up a 15-gallon tank, but gas prices continue to fall across the state.

Some gas stations are selling gas for $3.95, far below the $4.64 average in the area.

What's causing the dip? The cost of crude oil is down, as is the demand for fuel.

It’s not just gas prices plaguing people’s budgets. Food costs are also through the roof sending more people to utilize food banks.

“About two months ago it dramatically spiked,” says Pastor Albert Rush.

Eastpoint Immanuel United Methodist Church has been running a community food pantry for close to two decades. In the beginning of COVID, their small production went from serving 25 people every two weeks, to 90. Pastor Albert Rush says the need died down around September, but its back up.

“We had 75 cars serving over 200 people coming though in two hours," says Pastor Rush.

Right now the ministry is depending on community donations to stay afloat, but they surviving on a week-by-week basis. Other food banks and pantries across the country expressing similar circumstances.

“Every time we distribute, it’s literally empty,” says Pastor Rush.

If you would like to donate to the food pantry call (586) 776-7750.