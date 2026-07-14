Local restaurant owner details precautions they're taking amid cyclosporiasis outbreak

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan's cyclosporiasis outbreak has surged to more than 3,300 cases, up from roughly 700 cases the previous week, with 44 people hospitalized.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

Local restaurant details precautions it's taking amid cyclosporiasis outbreak

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the updated case count Tuesday. On a CDC and FDA press call the same day, officials said four states at the epicenter of the outbreak — Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky — appear to share a common source of the parasite.

"We're seeing an unusually high number of Cyclosporiasis cases this season spread across more than 30 states with no deaths reported. The investigation into the source is ongoing and we are committed to updating the public as soon as we know more," Gwen Biggerstaff, deputy director of the CDC's Division of Foodborne, Waterborne, and Environmental Diseases, said. "Wash your hands and any fresh produce thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking."

State health officials say early indications show lettuce or salad greens may be a potential source of the outbreak, although no specific type of produce, grower, or supplier has yet been officially identified. State health officials and experts have recommended avoiding bagged lettuce and greens and thoroughly washing all produce.

Watch below: Our interview with MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian

FULL INTERVIEW: Michigan's Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, updates the cyclosporiasis situation

Dr. Anurag Malani, an epidemiologist at Trinity Health Ann Arbor, offered direct guidance for consumers.

"You'd really probably want, at this point in time, probably stay away from packaged salads, salad kits," Dr. Malani said. "If you can cook it, cook it. If you can peel it, peel it.'

Local restaurants are navigating the challenge. At Roma's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant in Southgate, owner Elizabeth Christie has been especially proactive — in part because of her background in healthcare.

"We are doing everything we can possible to keep in mind the health and safety of our staff, customers, our families," Christie said.

Christie is not only the owner of Roma's, but is also a registered dietitian and nurse practitioner. She said her medical background keeps food safety at the forefront of how she runs her business.

“Being an NP, public safety is very important to me," Christie said.

Hear more from Elizabeth Christie in the video below

Southgate restaurant owner details precautions taken during cyclosporiasis outbreak

Since the outbreak began, Christie has been reaching out to customers and vendors, asking questions and conducting research. She says her restaurant cuts its own vegetables and doesn't use bagged produce.

"We cut our own vegetables in-house as well, our lettuce, tomatoes, our cucumbers. I have a stringent protocol in regards to all of the managing of the cutting of the produce," Christie said.

The CDC says it expects to see increasing cases possibly through the end of August, which is when cyclosporiasis season typically ends.

"Cases have now been identified in 34 states, and we want to be clear, the true number of infections is almost certainly higher than what's reflected in these numbers, because many people with mild illness recover without seeking medical care and are never tested," Biggerstaf added on the CDC call.

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